‘CMAs’ Update Performance Lineup Due To Covid-19

Covid-19 has hit a few artists leading up to Wednesday’s (Nov 11) CMA Award Show, leaving the academy to scramble to replace performers who have tested positive.

On Sunday (Nov 8) we learned of Lee Brice’s diagnosis would leave Carley Pearce solo for their scheduled duet of “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, however, Charles Kelly of Lady A is set to replace Brice for their #1 hit.

In addition to Brice, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has also tested positive, the opening slot will give Chris Stapleton opportunity to perform his current single, “Starting Over”.