CMT announces equal video airplay for women

Courtesy CMTCMT has instituted a new initiative to combat the ongoing issue of unequal airplay on country radio.

The country music channel has announced that it will now feature 50/50 video airplay for female artists on both its TV and music channels. CMT features 29 primetime hours of video content, half of which will now be devoted to female artists. Previously, CMT says women were being featured 40 percent of that time while, male acts made up the remaining 60 percent.

“Time is really up in 2020! All the talk around what can be done to support females in country music needs to transform into action, once and for all,” says CMT Senior Vice President of Music & Talent Leslie Fram. “At CMT, we are stepping up our own commitments, in addition to our work through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise, and will be announcing a new initiative in the coming weeks that will spark this much-needed change in our industry.”

CMT Next Women of Country launched in 2013, giving a platform to up-and-coming female artists in the genre, including the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which brings a headlining act, along with a series of aspiring female acts, to cities across the U.S.

Tanya Tucker is currently headlining the 2020 trek with Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark and others serving as support now through June.

