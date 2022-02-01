CMT Awards to air on April 11 on CBS

CBS/CMT

The 2022 CMT Awards have found a new venue and air date.

The show will air live from Nashville at the historic Municipal Auditorium, in addition to other venues across the city, on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET. This marks the inaugural broadcast of the CMT Awards on CBS.

A statement from CMT hints that the show will feature “world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

The CMT Awards was originally slated to air on April 3, but the date was moved after the Grammy Awards, which also air on CBS, had to be rescheduled from January 31 to April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details on the nominees and voting process for the 2022 show will be announced in the coming weeks. The CMT Awards will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

