I’m loving this re-imagined collab of LeAnn Rimes, “One Way Ticket” feat. Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde!

The two are part of a CMT Crossroads special, CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends that will also featuring Mickey Guyton and Brandy Clark.

The 90-minute special airs April 14th at 8PM on CMT.