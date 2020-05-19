CMT extends lineup for 'Feed the Front Line'

CMT

CMTCMT has unveiled the performance time slots during "Feed the Front Line," an online event benefiting the organization of the same name.

Beginning Wednesday morning, the multi-hour special will feature several artists performing during three times during the day: breakfast, lunch and dinner.

During the breakfast hour at 10 a.m. ET, Tim McGraw, Brett Young, Ingrid Andress, Scotty McCreery, Jimmie Allen and RaeLynn will perform.

Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch and Blanco Brown take the virtual stage during lunch at 2 p.m. ET, with special appearances by Carrie Underwood and Peyton Manning.

The dinner hour will feature performances by Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Sheryl Crow, Tim and Faith Hill and others beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Feed the Front Line launched in March with the mission of purchasing food from struggling restaurants and donating them to essential workers and those in need during the pandemic. Tim and Faith's daughter, Maggie McGraw, is the vice president of the organization's Nashville chapter.

Viewers will be able to donate to Feed the Front Line before, during and after the live stream that will air on CMT's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.