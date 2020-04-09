'CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares' to rebroadcast tonight

Piper Ferguson

CMT will rebroadcast its CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special, a tribute to the life and legacy of Kenny Rogers, via YouTube tonight beginning at 8PM ET.

The special, which originally aired on Wednesday, includes performances and interviews from a number of Kenny’s musical friends. Artists such as Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill selected their favorite songs from the legendary performer’s discography and performed from home.

CMT Giants will continue to raise money for MusiCare’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides financial aid to those in the music industry impacted by the epidemic. During the rebroadcast, viewers will be able to make donations to the fund.

Actress and singer Rita Wilson hosted the event. Rita and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, were among the first celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19. Shortly before the special aired, they returned to the U.S. after spending two weeks in quarantine in Australia.

Additional encore screenings of the special will take place on April 10 on MTV Live, April 11 on CMT and April 12 on CMT Music.

