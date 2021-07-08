CMT Music Awards will move from its usual June air date to April in 2022

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2021 CMT Awards; Erika Goldring/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT

The CMT Music Awards show is going through changes in 2022.

Variety reports that the show will broadcast on April 3, 2022, which is a departure from its usual June airing. The announcement comes just a couple weeks after Viacom revealed that the annual country music awards show is moving from its original home of CMT to CBS, the former’s much larger sister broadcast network.

Of course, April is the month that CBS formerly aired another country music awards show: The ACM Awards. The ACMs most recently aired on CBS in April 2021, but the network and the Academy subsequently parted ways after failing to agree on terms for a deal renewal.

There’s no word yet on whether the ACMs will keep its usual April broadcast slot or move to another time of year in order to avoid competition with the rescheduled spring CMT Awards. It is also not yet known where the ACMs will air next year, though per Variety, the Academy has reportedly been in negotiations with NBC.

Meanwhile, the CMT Awards are riding the momentum of the success of their 2021 show, which saw a ten-percent increase in total viewership on CBS and was the top social program of the night across TV.

ViacomCBS has also announced a string of special programming, dubbed “Country Music Week,” to surround the next CMT Awards.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.