CMT Next Women of Country Tour to resume in August

ABC/Image Group LAThe remainder of the CMT Next Women of Country Tour is moving to summer.

The tour, headlined by Tanya Tucker and featuring a rotating cast of up-and-coming artists, started in February and was originally scheduled to run through mid June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rest of the tour will now take place later in the summer and fall.

The tour picks up at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio on August 5, visiting several other cities in August and October, with one date in September. The tour wraps on October 25 at The Fox Theatre in Bakersfield, California.

"A bit of good news and something to look forward to amongst this craziness!" Tanya writes on Instagram announcing the new dates. Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled ones.

Rising stars Walker Country, Erin Enderlin and Hailey Whitters will serve as opening acts throughout the trek. Visit CMT.com for more information.

