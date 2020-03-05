CMT to host telethon in support of Middle Tennessee tornado relief efforts

CMT

CMTWith help from local radio stations and the American Red Cross, CMT is planning a telethon to raise funds for Tennessee tornado relief efforts. The three-hour broadcast will kick off on Thursday at 5PM ET.

Some of the biggest names in country music will turn out in support of the telethon, Billboard reports. Performing artists and TV artists set to participate will be announced in the hours leading up to the event.

Nashville and the surrounding area of Middle Tennessee are still reeling after a tornado-spawning storm cell hit the state in the small hours of Tuesday morning. The deadly storm claimed the lives of at least two dozen people, several of whom were children.

The tornado also flattened 140 buildings, including several music venues and country hotspots in Music City. However, the community quickly rallied, and many artists -- such as Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Young and Kacey Musgraves -- soon found ways to contribute to relief efforts.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.