CMT to premiere Bluebird Cafe documentary featuring Garth Brooks, Maren Morris + more

The new documentary about the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville is making its primetime debut.

CMT has announced that it will air the exclusive broadcast premiere of the documentary chronicling the history of the famed singer-songwriter cafe in Nashville on February 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The film features interviews with many of the artists who have performed at the iconic establishment including Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Many of the stars whose careers were launched by the Bluebird Cafe, such as Faith Hill, also appear in the music doc. In addition to performances, Bluebird features behind-the-scenes stories from those who have performed and worked at the cafe.

Bluebird originally screened during the 2019 Nashville Film Festival. The film will have an encore performance on CMT on February 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

