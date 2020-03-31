CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for COVID-19

CNN “Prime Time” anchor Christopher Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19, the network revealed Tuesday morning.
Cuomo, host of “Cuomo Prime Time,” is “feeling well” and will continue to work from the basement of his home for the next two weeks, per a memo circulated to CNN staffers.
Chris Cuomo’s brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is concerned about his mother Matilda because she recently visited Chris at his home because she was lonely. The governor made it clear that his brother made a mistake by potentially exposing his mother to the virus.
