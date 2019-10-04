CNN Rejects Two Trump Campaign Ads, Network Disagrees with Content

CNN is refusing to run two ads from the Trump campaign because the network claims they make false claims and disparage the network’s journalists.

The first ad claims President Trump is being unfairly treated for urging Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The ad accuses the Democrat front-runner, Joe Biden, of corruption, a claim that has yet to be thoroughly investigated.

It is for this reason President Trump is calling for China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

The ad also claims “media lap dogs” are helping Democrats in the impeachment inquiry and shows three CNN journalists.

The second ad claims Democrats are staging a “coup” by trying to impeach him. CNN said it rejected that one because the network believes “President Trump made false claims about the whistleblower complaint against him” and uses the word “coup” to describe the impeachment inquiry on which the House of Representatives has not officially voted.

This is not the first time CNN has rejected Trump campaign ads.