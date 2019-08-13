CNN’s Chris Cuomo Loses his Mind after being called “Fredo,” Trump Weighs in

President Trump is weighing in after CNN anchor Chris Cuomo got into a heated and f-bomb-laced exchange with a man who called him “Fredo.”
The reference is to Fredo Corleone, the dim-witted, cowardly middle brother in “The Godfather.”
In the video, the “Cuomo Prime Time” host threatens a man who called him “Fredo,” which Cuomo said was like the N-word for Italians.
Cuomo threatened to throw the man down the stairs like a punk, among other colorful and off-color phrases and threats.
This morning, Trump tweeted, “I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019
CNN says Cuomo was targeted in an orchestrated setup and defended himself when attacked.