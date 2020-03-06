Coachella could be stalled due to coronavirus

2020 Coachella lineup; Goldenvoice

2020 Coachella lineup; Goldenvoice Coronavirus is turning out to be quite the party-pooper with Coachella as the latest festival on its radar.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival is an annual festival held in Indio, California that takes place over the course of two weekends in April. The event, whose highly anticipated 2020 headliners are Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, brings fans to the desert for some good old fashioned and Instagram-worthy fun.

As of right now, Coachella seems to be in the clear and will carry-on as normal.

"Residents and travelers to our region should know that the situation is safe," Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said at a press briefing Thursday morning.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer added that there are currently no known cases in the county, but admitted that things could change between now and the festival's April 10 commencement.

"I could be up here tomorrow telling you something completely different," he said.

If Coachella were to end up getting cancelled, it wouldn’t be the first music festival to meet that fate.

Tomorrowland Winter, Ultra Abu Dhabi and Ultra Miami have all been cancelled as of this week.

