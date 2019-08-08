Coast Guard: 3 Survive Crash of Miami-Bound Plane

The pilot and two passengers aboard a twin-engine airplane were rescued from the water 20 miles east of Bimini in the Bahamas after their Piper PA-34 went down Thursday afternoon.

The plane was headed for Miami Executive Airport near Kendall and had taken off Great Harbor Cay Airport south of Grand Bahama.

Nearby fishermen witnessed the crashed and were able to rescue the trio from the water and transport them to nearby Cat Cay.

Bahamian officials are investigating the accident, the names of the survivors were not immediately available.