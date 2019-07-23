Coast Guard saves 8 people from two separate boats in Key West

On Monday, eight people were rescued in two separate incidents off the coast of Key West.

In the first incident, a 20-foot (6-meter) cabin cruiser capsized near Key Colony Beach.

A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from the water with no injuries reported.

In the second incident, a 17-foot (5-meter) pleasure craft began to sink about 9 miles off of Marathon.

Coast Guard crew rescued four people from that boat.

Coast Guard officials say in both cases the boaters had the right safety equipment to call for help.