Coast Guard Seizes $350 Million of Cocaine in Pacific Ocean

The Coast Guard seized over 26,000 pounds of cocaine worth $350 million iduring several operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean, including one that involved a high-speed chase at sea with suspected drug smugglers.

In one of the hauls, footage that was released by the Coast Guard showed suspected drug smugglers tossing out large containers of cocaine overboard as their boat sped through the water on July 18.

“The crewmembers apprehended the suspected smugglers and seized approximately 2,300 pounds of cocaine from the vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a detailed statement Friday.

The total amount of contraband came from six suspected drug smuggling vessels operations along with multiple floating bails that contained cocaine.

“This was 26,000 pounds of cocaine that will not make it to the main streets of the USA, and it also gives us the opportunity to make sure that we can continue to combat transnational criminal organizations that transport this cocaine deep in the Pacific every single day,” said Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, a Coast Guard district commander . “Because we know that with a supply chain of illegal narcotics, at every single step there’s violence, instability and despair.”