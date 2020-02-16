Coco Gauff Defeats UM National Champ at Delray Beach Open

In one of the most anticipated exhibition matches in the history of the Delray Beach Open, 15-year old tennis champion Coco Gauff defeated Estela Perez-Somarriba 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday night in her homecoming debut.

“It feels great to play in front of my family and friends who haven’t gotten to see me play live at anytime in my life,” Gauff expressed after the match.

She and her opponent made history together by becoming the first female participants in the tournament’s 22-year history.

“I don’t put much pressure on myself,” Gauff says. “I just go out there to have fun and see what happens. I mean, today was definitely a lot more relaxed situation than I’m used to.”

The same could have been said about Perez-Somarriba, the defending singles national champion from the University of Miami.