Coco Gauff Defeats Venus Williams in Australian Open

It’s a case of deja vu for two tennis phenoms from right here in South Florida.

Last July, 15-year-old Delray Beach tennis star Coco Gauff defeated fellow Palm Beach County resident Venus Williams during the first round of Wimbledon.

On Monday, Gauff and 39-year-old Williams met again in the first round of another major tournament – the Australian Open.

1st win beat my idol Aussie crowds Great day #AustralianOpen #blessed pic.twitter.com/lBT85uupEA — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 20, 2020

The results were much the same as last summer in England. The teen defeated the seven-time Grand Slam singles title winner in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Next up, Coco will take on Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the second round.

Gauff made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon before she was defeated by Simona Halep, who eventually won the tournament.