Cody Johnson cancels three shows due to illness, thanks fans for “understanding and patience”

Cody Johnson is halting his weekend tour plans. The singer shared the news on social media, explaining that the cancelation is due to an illness.

“We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unforeseen circumstance,” the singer wrote in his post. “We very much appreciate your understanding and patience, and we will make every attempt to get back to these markets to make up the dates as soon as possible.”

The affected shows include a Thursday night appearance at the State Fair of West Virginia, plus a Friday night show in Richmond, Virginia, and a Saturday night show in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. According to Cody’s website, the shows in Richmond and Johnstown were sold out.

Randall King was scheduled to be the opening act for all three canceled sets, while Dillon Carmichael also planned to join the bill on Friday and Saturday.

Cody’s statement also indicates that fans who planned to attend those shows should be on the lookout for an email from their original point of purchase with details about their tickets.

The singer’s tour is scheduled to pick up again on August 18 in New York City. He’ll be supporting Zac Brown Band for that show.

