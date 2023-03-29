Cody Johnson + Carrie Underwood have recorded a duet

ABC

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood have just recorded a duet. That’s right, two powerhouse vocalists are going to be on a song together.

This news was casually shared by Cody on the CMT Music Awards Nominee Special on March 27.

“I actually just recorded a duet with her yesterday for my new album coming out,” the “‘Til You Can’t” hitmaker revealed.

“Getting to know her, man, she’s such a pro,” he added. “Everybody that she surrounds herself with are all very professional, as well. I don’t mean this to sound bad, but it’s kind of hard to compete with that.”

Cody, of course, is competing with Carrie for the Video of the Year award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The six finalists are Cody’s “Human,” Carrie’s “Hate My Heart,” Blake Shelton‘s “No Body,” HARDY and Lainey Wilson‘s “wait in the truck,” Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown‘s “Thank God,” and Morgan Wallen‘s “You Proof.”

To view the full list of nominations and to vote for your Video of the Year nominees, visit the 2023 CMT Music Awards website.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.