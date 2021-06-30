Cody Johnson delivers some “not so exciting news:” He’s been placed on vocal rest for three weeks

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cody Johnson is asking for fans’ prayers as he begins three weeks of doctor-ordered vocal rest. The singer shared the news on social media after a weekend of live shows.

“God willing, this will be an isolated incident, and as of right now, there is no concern about long-term damage,” the “Dear Rodeo” singer assured his followers. “However, I would appreciate y’all keeping me in your prayers for a safe and speedy recovery. I can’t wait to get back out there doing what I love. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

When Cody broke the tough news to fans that he’s not going to be able to see them in person for a few more weeks, he got a comment from Jon Pardi, who knows exactly what he’s going through.

“I FEEL THIS!!!!!” wrote Jon, who’s in the middle of his own doctor-mandated vocal rest, which will last until July 1. “You can do it!”

Cody’s bump in the road comes just days after he expanded his summer touring schedule, adding a string of headlining dates that are set to begin in August and run through September.

He’s also gearing up to release a double album in October, and plans to share two new songs each month until the project comes out. The most recent of those, “Longer Than She Did” and “Til You Can’t,” dropped earlier in June.

