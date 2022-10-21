Cody Johnson looks ahead to bigger stages, international shows and even a little bit of “cowboy work”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Cody Johnson is hoping to take a short, well-deserved break. “Right now, we’re slowing down a little bit,” he says.

After all, it’s been a very busy year for the rising star. He notched massive hits with singles like “‘Til You Can’t” and “Human,” and as awards show season nears, that success is paying off even more: He’s the most-nominated country artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and is nominated in four categories at the CMA Awards, too.

“We’ve been hard at it this year touring all over the country; so many fans, so many sold-out shows. It’s been really intense. It’s been awesome,” Cody reflects.

But any downtime the singer’s able to snag won’t last too long. He’s gearing up to get back to work soon, not only with another robust touring schedule in 2023, but also with a quick return to his former career as a rodeo star.

“I’m getting ready to go rope at the World Series finale in Vegas with all my rope horses. So I’ve got a little bit of cowboy work left to do,” Cody reveals.

“But in 2023, we’re not only stepping up our stages, we’re getting to go outside the country with Luke Combs,” he says. “We’re going to Australia. It’s going to be a great year next year.”

