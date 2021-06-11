Cody Johnson previews his upcoming double album with two new tracks

Warner Music Nashville

Cody Johnson’s planning an 18-song double album for release in October, but you don’t have to wait quite that long for new music. In fact, he’s got two brand-new tracks out today: “‘Til You Can’t” and “Longer Than She Did.”

“I chose to record ‘’Til You Can’t’ first because of the positivity in the message of the song,” explains Cody. “In our world today, we could use more positivity. Second, because of how dynamic the melody was; I took it and ran with it.”

The singer, who draws musical inspiration from his time as a bull rider on the Texas rodeo circuit, says he chose to record his other new song in part because it reminds him of another country act he’s always admired.

“‘Longer Than She Did’ reminded me of a Brothers Osborne song, and everybody knows how much I love those guys,” Cody continues. “It’s got a funky groove and an incredible hook! Y’all ‘let the whiskey be the DJ’ on this one!”

Releasing new music is a trend that will continue for Cody. Leading up to his double album’s release, he’s planning to drop two new songs every month through September.

Cody also previously shared a version of Willie Nelson’s “Sad Songs and Waltzes,” which he performs as a duet with the Red Headed Stranger himself. That song will be on his upcoming double project, too.

