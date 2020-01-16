Cody Johnson saddles up for RodeoHouston 2020 appearance

Jay Trevino, Warner Music Nashville

Jay Trevino, Warner Music NashvilleFormer rodeo bull rider and country artist Cody Johnson will return to the Houston Livestock and Rodeo in 2020, following his sold-out appearance at last year’s show. Cody became the first independent artist to ever sell out the rodeo’s venue, the NRG Stadium, which seats over 74,000 concert-goers.

Cody found success at country radio with songs like “On My Way to You” and his current single, “Nothin’ on You,” winning fans with his staunch traditional style. His spot in the limelight was hard-won, though: The singer dropped five albums before seeing any kind of mainstream success. He also appeared at RodeoHouston in 2017.

Cody's country roots will serve him well on tour with fellow Texan Miranda Lambert: He’s opening for her 2020 Wildcard Tour, which kicks off today.

Tickets for Cody’s performance at Rodeo Houston are on sale now. For more information, visit the event’s website.

