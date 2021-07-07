Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ documentary gets a theatrical release date for this August

COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville/Trafalgar Releasing

Back in February, Cody Johnson shared a trailer for an upcoming documentary focused on his life. The film chronicles his journey, beginning with his time as a bull rider on the Texas rodeo circuit and leading up to his success in country music.

Now, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story is officially set to hit select theaters, with screenings beginning August 10. Leading up to release day, ticket sales begin on July 14, with a fan pre-sale planned for the day before.

The film will feature candid interviews with Cody himself, as well as a variety of people close to the singer. His wife, Brandi Johnson, makes an appearance, as do the singer’s high school teachers and pastor, his producer Trent Willmon, and more.

Reba McEntire has a guest spot in the film, too. She also sings on the duet version of Cody’s song “Dear Rodeo,” which lends its title to the documentary, and tells the intimate story of how the singer loved and left rodeo life. When it comes to that subject matter, Reba understands Cody’s experience: As a kid, she was a barrel racer herself.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.