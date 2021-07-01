“Cold As You”: Luke Combs reveals his next radio single and teases new music ahead

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Combs’ next hit in the making is “Cold As You,” a raging heartbreak anthem that comes off the late 2020 deluxe version of his second studio album, called What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.

The singer shared the news with fans on social media, posting an image of an old-school jukebox selection board with his name and the title of the song written across the top. Snippets of lyrics from “Cold As You” appear on the selection list, with the word “Bootlegger” — Luke’s name for those in his official fan club — spelled out across the bottom of the picture.

“Cold As You” will be the seventh and final single off Luke’s blockbuster sophomore album, which has so far produced six number-one hits. Before that, his debut album, This One’s for You, spawned five singles, each of which hit the top of the charts.

That means that of the 11 songs Luke has sent to radio since the beginning of his career, none of them have fallen short of the number-one spot. He’ll try and add to that impressive record one more time with “Cold As You” before heading into his next musical chapter.

“Excited to let y’all know ‘Cold As You’ will be my next song on the radio, then it’s time for NEW MUSIC,” the singer added.

Luke’s already got a head start on the new music to come, thanks to his habit of sharing unreleased snippets of songs with his fans. This spring, he’s previewed album number three with brand-new songs like “See Me Now” and “Joe.”

