Cold front in FL this weekend!

A strong cold front will move through the state Saturday, bringing with it some heavy rain showers this morning and some gusty winds.

The cold front will move progressively through the Treasure Coast this morning into Palm Beach County this afternoon.

According to weather reports the cold front is moving at a very fast pace meaning by the end of the day it should be well south of our region, closer to Miami.

This means, unlike other recent fronts, we will see clearing skies throughout the evening and the overnightleading to a much sunnier and drier weather on Sunday.