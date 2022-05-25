Cole Swindell casts Travis Denning, Ashley Cooke in “Down to the Bar” video

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Cole Swindell put a fun twist on heartache in the music video for his new song “Down to the Bar.” He enlisted his recent tour openers, Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke, to play its lead characters.

In the clip, Travis and Ashley are recent exes, and Ashley drops Travis off on Nashville’s honky tonk-filled Lower Broadway strip as she’s leaving him. There, Travis wanders into a bar — Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge — and finds Cole Swindell, who plays a bartender serving up shots.

It’s only fitting that Cole enlisted these two opening acts, as they joined him on a tour that took its name from the song. “We just carried that good time over to this video and I hope fans can see how much fun that tour was for all of us,” Cole said in a statement.

Also making an appearance in the video is Hardy, who is Cole’s duet partner for “Down to the Bar.”

Hardy co-wrote “Down to the Bar,” too. In fact, Hardy lent his pen to several tracks on Stereotype, Cole’s latest album. He’s also a writer on the project’s chart-topping lead single, “Single Saturday Night,” and its title track.

