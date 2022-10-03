Cole Swindell drives to #1 with “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Warner Music Nashville

Cole Swindell has claimed the #1 spot at country radio with “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.”

Officially reaching #1 on country radio this week, “Carolina” has sat in the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for three straight weeks. It marks Cole’s third consecutive #1 hit off his latest album, Stereotype, following “Single Saturday Night” and his CMA Musical Event of the Year-nominated duet with Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”

The song is inspired by Jo Dee Messina‘s hit debut single, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” Cole co-wrote his track with original “Heads Carolina” writers Tim Nichols and Mark D. Sanders, as well as Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure.

“The reaction to this song has blown me away. From the minute I released it you all raised your hand in support of it, and it means the world to me,” Cole says in a statement. “Getting to stand in front of you night after night hearing you sing it back is the best feeling in the world! So thankful for my team and everyone that makes these moments possible.”

This is Cole’s 12th number-one single overall. The hitmaker is currently on his Back Down to the Bar Tour that wraps November 19 in Florida.

