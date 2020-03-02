Cole Swindell gears up for Down to Earth Tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesCole Swindell is ready to be "down to earth" on his upcoming tour.

The "You Should Be Here" hitmaker is embarking on his new tour on Thursday. The two-month Down to Earth Tour takes him and openers Hardy and label mate Trea Landon to 14 cities across the U.S., including New Orleans, Louisville, Kentucky and Charleston, South Carolina. They also make a stop in Cole's home state of Georgia at the Macon Centreplex Auditorium on March 13.

“I am excited to get back out on the road and bring the Down To Earth Tour to fans. Having Hardy and Trea out there is going to be a blast. I’m a big fan of what they both do and I know they’ll have the crowd rockin’ every night," Cole raves. "I’m ready!”

Cole announced the tour via video that was filmed last year at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama that shows him and Hardy dramatically walking toward the camera in space suits as a narrator shares the news.

The tour's first stop is at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo, Ohio on March 5.

