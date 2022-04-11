Cole Swindell is “ready” to perform “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson at the CMT Awards

Warner Music Nashville

Growing up in his native Georgia, Cole Swindell was an avid lover of country music videos and a loyal viewer of the CMT Awards. That’s why he’s especially excited to get to perform his duet with Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never,” for the first time, along with the title track of his new album, Stereotype.

“That song’s top five and I’ve never sang it with her. I don’t know how that happens,” Cole confesses. “Me and her, we did get to rehearse and get get some practice in. But I’m ready to do it live.”

Another bright aspect of the evening is that Cole will be attending the show with his girlfriend, Courtney Little, a former NBA cheerleader and owner of Little Sisters Boutique. This marks her first time attending an awards show, and the singer is looking forward to showing her the ropes.

“I’m excited, this is her first awards show, so we’ll be going to the CMT Awards together. I’m excited to have her there and just to let her experience a big night like this with a nomination and performances and stuff like that,” he shares.

Cole will take the stage when the CMT Awards air live from Nashville tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

