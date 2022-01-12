Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson paint a picture of forbidden love in their “Never Say Never” video

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson chronicle the cinematic story of ill-fated love behind bars in the music video for their fast-rising hit duet, “Never Say Never.”

Filmed at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary outside Knoxville, Tennessee, the music video follows a prisoner and corrections officer who fall in love and try their hardest to be together, despite all the obstacles standing in their way.

“Never Say Never,” which came out in November, is currently inside country radio’s Top 20. It’s the latest installment in a hot streak for both artists: Cole hit No. 1 with his 2020 single “Single Saturday Night,” while Lainey celebrated her first-ever chart-topping hit, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” last year.

Next month, Cole’s hitting the road for his Down to the Bar Tour, which will keep him busy through the spring. Lainey’s career will keep heating up this year, too: Her songs have been featured multiple times on the hit TV show, Yellowstone.

