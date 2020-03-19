Cole Swindell reveals rescheduled dates for his headlining Down to Earth tour

Schmidt PR

Schmidt PRCole Swindell is among the artists who had to pump the brakes on his touring schedule in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, but he’s working hard to get back on the road. The singer just announced rescheduled dates for his headlining Down to Earth tour, which will now take place in October.

“We were so disappointed to have to pause the Down to Earth Tour, but it was the absolute right thing to do for the safety of our fans, our band, crew, families and public in general,” Cole says. “I am happy to say we have been working hard over the past few days to get these dates rescheduled and get this Down to Earth Tour back out in front of the fans.”

The “You Should Be Here” hitmaker also posted a video update on Instagram, sharing the new dates with fans and thanking them for their understanding and patience.

Cole’s originally-planned opening acts, Hardy and Trea Landon, will both join him for the new dates, though the tour’s final three stops will switch out Hardy for another rising country act, Jon Langston.

Cole’s remaining tour dates now kick off on October 1 in Macon, Georgia. Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored for the new dates. If you haven’t grabbed your tickets yet, you can pick them up and see the full list of new dates on the singer’s website.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.