Cole Swindell shares the Tim McGraw duet he’ll never forget: “One of the coolest moments of my career”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

For Cole Swindell, there’s not much that can top a live duet with Tim McGraw.

That’s exactly what happened last week at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival: Tim and Cole got to share the stage, performing a live rendition of Tim’s classic “I Like It, I Love It” as a packed crowd of fans roared along with them.

Cole shared a close-up video of the moment on Instagram this week, introducing the duet by writing, “One of the coolest moments of my career is about to happen,” as the camera pans across him wearing a vintage McGraw shirt.

Flash forward to their time onstage, the two stars hold their microphones up to the crowd as the fans sing the chorus of “I Like It, I Love It” back to them.

“They never sang it back this loud when I covered it in college,” Cole jokes.

“Glad someone captured this because I mayyyy have blacked out up there!” the singer notes at the conclusion of his post.

Cole’s ‘90s country fandom continues to be a big part of his career: His new single, “She Had Me at ‘Heads Carolina,’” pays homage to another ‘90s classic from Jo Dee Messina.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.