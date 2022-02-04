Cole Swindell shows his softer side on a new love ballad, “I’m Gonna Let Her”

Warner Music Nashville

Cole Swindell is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early with the release of a romantic new song, “I’m Gonna Let Her.”

Packed with wistful steel guitar and lovelorn lyrics, “I’m Gonna Let Her” comes off of Cole’s next album, Stereotype. He announced the project earlier this week; it’s his fourth studio album to date.

“I’m so proud of this album and excited for everyone to hear what we have been working on,” the singer explains. “I’ve always had a ‘best song wins’ attitude when recording an album and I hope that every song we recorded for Stereotype makes you feel something.”

Cole also announced the full track list for the 13-song collection, which includes his current top-twenty hit, a duet with Lainey Wilson called “Never Say Never.”

Cole’s also gearing up for his Down to the Bar Tour, and as he shared more details about the album, he revealed that the tour takes its name from one of Stereotype’s tracks. “Down to the Bar” is a duet with rising star Hardy.

