Cole Swindell tributes late mother with heartfelt “You Should Be Here” performance

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Cole Swindell brought the crowd to a standstill over the weekend with a tribute performance of to his late mother.

Days before the Saturday show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Cole’s mother, Carol Rainey, passed away. Cole dedicated his performance of “You Should Be Here” in her honor, telling the crowd that he made the effort to be at the show, rather than take the weekend off like headliner Thomas Rhett suggested.

“I can promise you my momma wouldn’t want me sitting at home. She would want me on stage in front of a crowd like this, people who care, people who matter,” Cole professed, eliciting cheers from the audience.

“Wow, it looks like heaven,” he marveled as the crowd lit up their cell phones and held them in the air for anyone they’ve lost, as fans sang along to the song.

Cole wrote “You Should Be Here,” which became a #1 country hit, as a tribute to his late father. He continues on the road as part of Thomas’ Center Point Road Tour through October.

