Cole Swindell’s “Some Habits” video was his “first date” with his girlfriend: “They say songs are powerful”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

With 10 number-one hits to his name and another — “Never Say Never,” with Lainey Wilson — quickly ascending to the top of the chart, Cole Swindell knows first-hand that songs can change lives.

But when he was making his new album, Stereotype, the power of music took on a whole new meaning for Cole. He got to know his now-girlfriend, Courtney Little, after he asked her to play the role of his love interest in the music video for his song, “Some Habits.”

“That was kind of like our first date,” the singer tells People, admitting that being in an on-screen relationship with someone he didn’t yet know well in person was “pretty awkward.” Still, they hit it off, and went out after filming wrapped.

“And we’ve been together ever since,” Cole continues. “It’s a pretty, pretty wild story, but you never know. They say songs are powerful. I feel like now, after meeting her, I can finally check all the boxes.”

Stereotype came out earlier this month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.