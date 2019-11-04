Colin Kaepernick spends his birthday giving back to his community

Colin Kaepernick is sticking to his word when he promised to give back to his community. The former NFL quarterback was spotted in Oakland, California’s “Tent City” this weekend feeding the homeless and supplying them with much needed help on his 32nd birthday.

He partnered up with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp, and provided backpacks filled with snacks, socks, shampoo, and more. Additionally, he also provided a food truck that fed all consumers on his dime.

Kaepernick has been using his name and his foundation to provide for his community since at least 2016 when he was forced out of the NFL due to his National Anthem protest.

While he is no longer playing in the NFL, Kaepernick seemed to be in great spirits as he handed out backpacks, food, and posed photos with fans.