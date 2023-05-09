Collaborations, presenters and more performers announced for the 2023 ACM Awards

Courtesy of Dick Clark Productions

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled its star-studded collaborations, presenters and expanded list of performers for the 2023 ACM Awards.

Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood will team up on a medley to celebrate Trisha’s 25th anniversary of winning Female Artist of the Year; Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti will join Ashley McBryde on “Bonfire At Tina’s” with John Osborne on guitar; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform their ACM-nominated song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina – REMIX”; and this year’s leading ACM nominee HARDY will make his debut on the performance stage. Global pop star Ed Sheeran will also perform at the ACM Awards for the very first time.

Other previously announced performers include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, The War And Treaty, Bailey Zimmerman, and co-host and country icon Dolly Parton.

Additionally, Keith, Brandy, Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, MacKenzie Porter and Tanya Tucker have been announced as presenters for the big night.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

