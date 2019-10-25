College student robbed at gunpoint inside of school’s parking garage

Officials are reporting that an FIU student was robbed at gunpoint while in one of the University’s parking garages.

The incident occurred Friday at the campus located in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the report, the victim parked in Parking Garage 6 after returning from the bank and was approached by one of two suspects.

The suspect was said to have brandished a gun and then fled the scene with another suspect in black or gray Honda.

The victim was injured during the robbery, however, the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities believe the suspects may have followed the student to the school from the bank.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information on this incident to contact FIU Police at 305-348-2626,.