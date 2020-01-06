Comedian George Lopez Jokes About Iranian Bounty for Trump’s Head, “We’ll Do it for Half”

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is praying over the remains of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani as thousands mourn his death today.

And during the funeral services, an Iranian lawmaker called for an $80-million bounty on President Trump’s head.

Shortly after, comedian George Lopez responded with an apparent joke about an $80 million bounty for President Donald Trump’s head writing on Instagram, “We’ll do it for half.”

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike Friday.

Today, the president, who is back in Washington after spending 17 days at Mar-a-Lago, Tweeted this:

IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020

A eulogist at the procession, broadcast live on Iran’s state-owned Channel One television network, apparently called for the $80 million bounty while addressing crowds in the city of Mashhad.

“We are 80 million Iranians. If each one of us puts aside one American dollar, we will have 80 million American dollars, and we will reward anyone who brings us [Trump]’s head with that amount,” the unidentified man said.

There is no indication the bounty is endorsed by the Iranian government or Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The apparent joke by Lopez is currently the top comment on the post and was quickly condemned by right-wing social media users, who claimed Lopez was issuing a death threat against the president.

Ryan Fournier, co-chair of Students For Trump, tweeted: “George Lopez just said he’d assassinate President Trump for half of the $80 million dollar bounty. @SecretService should take a look at this. The Left is sick.”