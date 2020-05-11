Commissioner Hopes Governor includes PBC in Phase Two Reopening of State

Palm Beach County Commissioner District 1 Commissioner Hal Valeche told the South Florida Morning Show that he hopes Governor Ron DeSantis continues to disassociate Palm Beach County from Broward and Miami Dade and include the county in any future phase two reopening for the rest of the state.

He said that “everybody recognizes the health risks, but in the background people’s lives are falling apart because of the shut down and today is the beginning of their recovery.”

Today, restaurants, hair and nail salons will reopen with restrictions, but gyms and bars will not. Beaches will reopen on May 18th. Malls like the Gardens and the Palm Beach Outlets will open later in the week.