Computer Model Has Dire Death Forecast For Florida

Computer models show that the worst is yet to come in terms of deaths from COVID-19.

And Florida is several weeks away from the apex of the illness according to Healthdata.org. The charts below show projected hospital resource use based on COVID-19 deaths. The model assumes continued social distancing until the end of May 2020.

The University of Washington study predicts the number of COVID-19 cases won’t peak until May in Florida

According to the study, the state could run out of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators on May Third.



Also, deaths could exceed 100 per day, and after the virus runs its course, deaths could exceed 10-thousand in Florida.