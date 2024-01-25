Conner Smith teases “Roulette on the Heart” video with Hailey Whitters

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Conner Smith‘s debut album, Smoky Mountains, is set to arrive Friday, January 26. But, you won’t have to wait to hear a snippet of his duet with Hailey Whitters, “Roulette on the Heart.”

Conner recently shared with fans a preview clip of the “Roulette on the Heart” music video and announced it’ll be out Thursday, January 25, at 11 p.m. CT.

The video features a denim jacket-clad Conner playing his guitar and singing on the couch, while Hailey delivers her parts seated by a table in a red dress.

“Are you trying to love me/ Are you trying to kill me/ Every night with you is a shot in the dark/ You touch me with a whisper/ Kiss me like a stranger/ Holding somebody shouldn’t be this hard/ Oh and I know this game is one of two ways/ Are you going to break me/ Are you going to save me,” Conner sings in the chorus as Hailey harmonizes.

Smoky Mountains is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the full track list for Smoky Mountains:

“Smoky Mountains”

“Creek Will Rise”

“Roulette on the Heart” (featuring Hailey Whitters)

“Heatin’ Up”

“Baby, I”

“Meanwhile in Carolina”

“Boots in the Bleachers”

“Take It Slow”

“Trouble”

“I Hate Alabama”

“Regret in the Morning”

“God Moments”

