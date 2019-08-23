Conservative Donor Billionaire David Koch Dies

Billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist David Koch is dead. He died today at age 79.

Koch and his older brother Charles owned the Nebraska-based energy and chemical company Koch Industries since 1983.

David stepped away from running the company last year because of failing health.

The Koch brothers are best known for building a huge network of conservative donors.

The brothers directed donations to organizations that work to push for smaller government, mobilize voters and persuade elected officials to support libertarian-leaning economic policies.