Construction Worker Killed in I-95 Crash in Miami

A construction worker was killed in a crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes near northwest 69th Street.

According to authorities, the driver of a black SUV struck the man, who was working in a construction zone.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Police have since cleared the scene, although investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.