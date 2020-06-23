Consumer Alert: FDA Lists Nine Hand Sanitizers Containing Extremely Toxic Substance

The FDA is alerting consumers to STOP using nine different hand sanitizers that contain methanol, an extremely toxic substance.

Please note that it is important to use sanitizer for fighting the COVID-19 virus, but the FDA warns that these sanitizers made by a Eskbiochem could actually CAUSE health issues.

Here are the sanitizers to STOP USING, seek another brand.

1. Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.

2. All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.

3. The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.

4. Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

5. Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

6. And Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. That one was especially toxic. The FDA tested a bottle, and it was 81% methanol.

