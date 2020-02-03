Contractor arrested after customer’s body found in landfill

Authorities are reporting that they believe a 45-year-old Florida contractor is the person responsible for the disappearance and now confirmed death of one of his disgruntled customers.

The body of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin was found Wednesday in the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Georgia three months after she disappeared.

Officials say before her disappearance, Mauldin employed Corey Binderim to do some work on her home, however, when Binderim failed to complete the work, Mauldin demanded to be refunded.

Mauldin was reported missing from her Clay County home in October and investigators pinpointed Binderim as the prime suspect.

While investigating Binderim, authorities were led to the Georgia landfill where after a 9 day search that included over 215 FBI, sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers and administrators, they found Mauldin’s remains.

Binderim has now been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Officials say he’s currently behind bars on an unrelated charge of forgery.