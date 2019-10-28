Convicted child molester and rapist accidentally released from Georgia prison

Officials in Georgia are alerting the public after an inmate who was convicted for the molestation and rape of a child was accidentally released from prison.

According to the report, inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released from the Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia on Friday.

Officials are using all of their resources to locate Munoz-Mendez, however, they have not located him as of Monday afternoon.

Authorities are advising those who may encounter Munoz-Mendez not to engage him but to instead contact your local police department.

If you have any information about Munoz-Mendez’ location, you can also call 478-992-5111.