Convicted child molester and rapist accidentally released from Georgia prison

Officials in Georgia are alerting the public after an inmate who was convicted for the molestation and rape of a child was accidentally released from prison.
According to the report, inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released from the Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia on Friday.
Officials are using all of their resources to locate Munoz-Mendez, however, they have not located him as of Monday afternoon.
*Press Release* Inmate Escape / Release in Error–> https://t.co/PfDoGg2JP1 pic.twitter.com/X6VEAVAujm
— Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) October 28, 2019
Authorities are advising those who may encounter Munoz-Mendez not to engage him but to instead contact your local police department.
If you have any information about Munoz-Mendez’ location, you can also call 478-992-5111.